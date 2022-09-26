AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 60,000 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $6,313,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,055,230 shares in the company, valued at $742,421,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:AN opened at $106.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $135.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

