Autonio (NIOX) Price Reaches $0.0034

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $320,147.71 and $50,758.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011037 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Autonio Coin Profile
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official website is auton.io.
