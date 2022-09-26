Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Avangrid Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE AGR opened at $45.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $53.95.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Avangrid from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9,303.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,313,000 after buying an additional 521,561 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,260.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,894,000 after buying an additional 321,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,661,000 after buying an additional 255,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 49.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 599,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,660,000 after buying an additional 197,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,338,000 after buying an additional 138,243 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

