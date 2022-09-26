Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 48.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

Insider Activity

Danaher Stock Performance

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $265.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

