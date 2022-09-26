Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Newmont Trading Down 2.9 %

NEM opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.35.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.