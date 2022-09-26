Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 647 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 30,460.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 887,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $343.27 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $193.89 and a 1 year high of $375.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.05 and a 200 day moving average of $329.40.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

