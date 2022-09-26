Aventus Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (AVT)

Aventus (AVT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00007305 BTC on popular exchanges. Aventus has a total market cap of $13.96 million and $36,216.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aventus has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus’ genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/AventusOfficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io?utm_source=cryptocompare&utm_medium=sponsorship. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io.

Aventus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions.The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate.”

