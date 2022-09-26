AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,680 ($32.38) to GBX 2,310 ($27.91) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,775 ($33.53) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,555.71.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVEVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.53.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.