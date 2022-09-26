Axie Infinity Price Reaches $12.65 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $98.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.65 or 0.00064552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,543.68 or 1.09972140 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005181 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006566 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00057279 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002537 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010209 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005680 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079051 BTC.
Axie Infinity Profile
AXS is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Axie Infinity
