BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.43 Million

BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. One BabyDoge ETH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BabyDoge ETH has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. BabyDoge ETH has a market cap of $3.43 million and $10,276.00 worth of BabyDoge ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004611 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00044514 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $329.17 or 0.01640850 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00035792 BTC.

BabyDoge ETH Coin Profile

BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2021. BabyDoge ETH’s official Twitter account is @BabyDogeETH and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby DogeCoin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the DogeCoin online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflection that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to users' wallets each transaction. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram “

