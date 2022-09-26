Badger DAO (BADGER) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.06 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $77.30 million and $6.06 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00018619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

