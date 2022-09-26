Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
BALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ball to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.94 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.33.
Ball Stock Performance
NYSE:BALL opened at $49.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Ball has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $97.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Ball Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.40%.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
Featured Articles
