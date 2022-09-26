Banano Price Tops $0.0052 (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $7.16 million and $19,268.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004012 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004669 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001095 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,255 coins and its circulating supply is 1,384,747,096 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banano’s official website is banano.cc.

Buying and Selling Banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

