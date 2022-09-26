Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,272 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 47,650 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth about $195,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $668.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSAC. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

