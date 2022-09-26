Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Receives $6.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México ( NYSE:BSMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the first quarter worth $78,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the second quarter worth $92,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,538 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.