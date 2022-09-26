Band Protocol (BAND) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $120.20 million and $9.32 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00006285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,591,943 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

