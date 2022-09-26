BankSocial (BSL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million

BankSocial (BSL) traded up 54.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, BankSocial has traded 80.1% higher against the US dollar. BankSocial has a market cap of $2.43 million and $129,619.00 worth of BankSocial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BankSocial coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BankSocial alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BankSocial Coin Profile

BankSocial was first traded on September 11th, 2021. BankSocial’s total supply is 9,296,210,282 coins. BankSocial’s official Twitter account is @BANKSOCIALio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BankSocial is https://reddit.com/r/BankSocial. The official website for BankSocial is www.banksocial.io.

BankSocial Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world.The BankSocial ($BSL) token is the backbone of the BankSocial ecosystem.It started out as an ERC-20 token and since then has expanded to the Binance Smart Chain network (non-bridged).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BankSocial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BankSocial should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BankSocial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BankSocial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BankSocial and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.