Barclays Cuts Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $6.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

NYSE RSKD opened at $4.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.59 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 73.07% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Riskified by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Riskified by 11.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Riskified by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,465,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in Riskified by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Riskified by 1.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 391,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

