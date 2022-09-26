Barclays Lowers SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target to GBX 985

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 985 ($11.90) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised SEGRO from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,585 ($19.15) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SEGRO from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,307.00.

SEGRO stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

