Barclays Trims Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Target Price to SEK 125

Sep 26th, 2022

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from SEK 135 to SEK 125 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $13.32 on Friday. Castellum AB has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

