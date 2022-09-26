Barclays Trims Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Target Price to SEK 125

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from SEK 135 to SEK 125 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $13.32 on Friday. Castellum AB has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95.
Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Castellum AB (publ) (CWQXF)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.