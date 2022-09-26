Bata (BTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.00

Bata (BTA) traded up 56.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Bata has traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar. Bata has a total market cap of $46,814.63 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00277169 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001265 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017293 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins and its circulating supply is 5,055,199 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official website is bata.io.

Bata Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC).Coin added by @”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.