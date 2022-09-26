Beacon Price Tops $0.0251 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $812,477.20 and $77.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00151221 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Mirai (MIRAI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Beacon Coin Profile
Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins and its circulating supply is 32,357,545 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Beacon
