Bee Token (BGC) Price Hits $0.0020

Bee Token (BGC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, Bee Token has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bee Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Bee Token has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $55,078.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011087 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00135336 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.45 or 0.01836049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

About Bee Token

Bee Token’s genesis date was February 9th, 2022. Bee Token’s total supply is 997,317,955 coins. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bee Token is medium.com/@thebeetoken. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bee Token’s official website is beeco.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “An one-stop-shop e-commerce built on blockchain for a better cross-geography shopping experience. Users can Buy and pay in e-voucher for many branded products, Create customizable e-vouchers to give someone special in NFT, Trade NFT cards on the marketplace.”

