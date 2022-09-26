Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Price Target Lowered to €116.00 at Barclays

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from €121.00 ($123.47) to €116.00 ($118.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($88.78) to €88.00 ($89.80) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($123.47) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

