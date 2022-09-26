Beldex (BDX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.14 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0528 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $7,387.00 and approximately $1.14 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018719 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graft (GRFT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

