Bell Bank Acquires 1,255 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock opened at $125.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $122.57 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

