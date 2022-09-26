BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) PT Raised to $21.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BLU has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of BLU stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.07.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 442,331.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

