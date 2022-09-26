Berenberg Bank Boosts Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Price Target to €128.00

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €121.00 ($123.47) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($88.78) to €88.00 ($89.80) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.2 %

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

