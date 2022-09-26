Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $35.80 Million

Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Bezoge Earth coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezoge Earth has a total market cap of $35.80 million and $334,512.00 worth of Bezoge Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bezoge Earth has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070944 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10845590 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Bezoge Earth

Bezoge Earth launched on May 14th, 2021. Bezoge Earth’s total supply is 43,606,242,479,781,096 coins. Bezoge Earth’s official website is bezoge.com. Bezoge Earth’s official Twitter account is @bezoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bezoge Earth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BEZOGE is a fair and deflationary token built on the ERC-20 network aiming to ensure a wide community to be part of the Bezoge Earth ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezoge Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezoge Earth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezoge Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

