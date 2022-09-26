Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on Biocept in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Biocept Stock Performance

Biocept stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.78. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOC. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biocept during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biocept by 91.7% in the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Biocept by 27.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Biocept during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

