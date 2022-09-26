Bismuth Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $891,740.77 and $1,116.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00019820 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ClassZZ (CZZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat.On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms.By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

