BitBall Trading Down 30% Over Last 7 Days (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $525,501.93 and approximately $4,227.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 30% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009056 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00828241 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000395 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,692,575 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitBall Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

