Bitcicoin (BITCI) Trading 49.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. Bitcicoin has a total market cap of $262.64 million and $2.49 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded 49.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcicoin

Bitcicoin (CRYPTO:BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,750,149,648 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

