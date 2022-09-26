bitCNY Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $2.42 million and $2.06 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on September 23rd, 2014. bitCNY’s total supply is 20,723,205 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org. bitCNY’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

