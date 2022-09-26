Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $0.0696 on Top Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0696 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $54.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 53% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00076958 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000092 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.