Bitcoin Bam (BTCBAM) Price Down 60% This Week

Bitcoin Bam (BTCBAM) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Bitcoin Bam coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Bam has traded down 60% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Bam has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $18,736.00 worth of Bitcoin Bam was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010919 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10749732 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Bitcoin Bam
Bitcoin Bam’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Bitcoin Bam’s official Twitter account is @BtcbamG.
Bitcoin Bam Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Bam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Bam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.