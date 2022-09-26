Bitcoin Diamond 1-Day Volume Hits $346,593.00 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $32.76 million and $346,593.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000215 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00019650 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 204,485,375 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

