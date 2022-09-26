Bitcoin SV Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $989.53 million and approximately $63.53 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $51.59 or 0.00269824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,119.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.43 or 0.00603717 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00048850 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000894 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005381 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00009030 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,180,589 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is nchain.com/en.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
