BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.30 Million

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $2.30 million and $20,658.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00299779 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00109767 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00073733 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 11,626,578,630 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinZ is getbtcz.com. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

