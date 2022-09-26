Bitcoiva Price Tops $14.39 on Top Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.39 or 0.00071516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $230.92 million and approximately $166,764.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

