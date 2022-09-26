BitCore (BTX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million

BitCore (BTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitCore has traded down 11% against the dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $1.19 million and $127,379.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,115.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00147299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00278016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00755193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.73 or 0.00605418 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000937 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCore is www.bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling BitCore

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Using Bitcoin’s source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; making sure that the blockchain size is smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

