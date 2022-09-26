BitDAO (BIT) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $54.48 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002457 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s genesis date was June 10th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 2,619,475,448 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io.

BitDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

