BitGuild PLAT 24 Hour Volume Hits $36,986.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $60,612.53 and $36,986.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008049 BTC.
- Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- MONK (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000095 BTC.
- ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SPORT (SPORT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
BitGuild PLAT Profile
BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
