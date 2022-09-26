BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $66,767.00

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $763.54 million and approximately $66,767.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070944 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10845590 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00147780 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/token/btt.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular.In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products.BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application.December, 2021:With the Launch of BTTC Mainnet and BTT Redenomination Plan, the old BTT tokens will be redenominated and swapped with the new BTT tokens at a ratio of 1:1000. The total supply of BTT tokens will be increased from 990,000,000,000 to 990,000,000,000,000. The new tokens after redenomination are referred to as BTT, while the old ones are renamed as BTTOLD (BTTOLD stands for the old BTT tokens thereafter).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.