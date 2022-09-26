Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,012 shares in the company, valued at $32,303,378.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at $36,168,405.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,500 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 4.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 133,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 121,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 142.37%.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

