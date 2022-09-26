Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,012 shares in the company, valued at $32,303,378.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at $36,168,405.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,500 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals
Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 4.4 %
Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87.
Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 142.37%.
About Black Stone Minerals
Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.