BlackBerry (BB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. On average, analysts expect BlackBerry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BB stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $68,770.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BB shares. TD Securities cut their price target on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.