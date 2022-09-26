BlackCoin Price Tops $0.0128 on Top Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 11% lower against the dollar. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $790,776.00 and $177.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030791 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,627,268 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.co.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.