BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12,791.00 (BLACK)

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. In the last week, BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $298,090.00 and $12,791.00 worth of BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011001 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL was first traded on April 9th, 2021. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @EOSBLACK_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s official website is blackhole.black/#.

Buying and Selling BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHole Protocol originates from Ethereum network and gradually spread to Polkadot, BSC, Heco, SOL and eventually the whole blockchain world. Any user or project governor could create a burning pool by holding BLACK and old token LP to permanently burn the old Token into a new Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.