Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Increased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $84.72. The company had a trading volume of 25,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,483. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

