BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 1,090 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McAdam LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 286,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $79.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

